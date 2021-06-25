5th Circ. Ends Manufacturing Co. Worker's Pension Appeal

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed the tossing of a building materials company employee's lawsuit claiming he was improperly considered a beneficiary of a different retirement plan than he thought he was enrolled in, agreeing with a lower court that he was never eligible for that plan. In Thursday's opinion, the panel unanimously agreed that a Louisiana federal court was correct to find that Terry Clark, a former employee of manufacturing company Saint-Gobain unit CertainTeed, was not erroneously removed from the CertainTeed Corp. salaried employee's pension plan. "Clark is ineligible for benefits under the CertainTeed plan's plain terms — no records 'manipulation,' pay-stub...

