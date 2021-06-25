Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Ends Manufacturing Co. Worker's Pension Appeal

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed the tossing of a building materials company employee's lawsuit claiming he was improperly considered a beneficiary of a different retirement plan than he thought he was enrolled in, agreeing with a lower court that he was never eligible for that plan.

In Thursday's opinion, the panel unanimously agreed that a Louisiana federal court was correct to find that Terry Clark, a former employee of manufacturing company Saint-Gobain unit CertainTeed, was not erroneously removed from the CertainTeed Corp. salaried employee's pension plan.

 "Clark is ineligible for benefits under the CertainTeed plan's plain terms — no records 'manipulation,' pay-stub...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!