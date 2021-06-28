USPTO Cites TransUnion Ruling To Toss PTAB Reviews Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is trying to use a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling to back its argument that Apple and others can't challenge the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's practice of denying patent reviews because of looming trials in parallel district court litigation. In a notice filed Friday, Acting USPTO Director Andrew Hirshfeld cited the high court's TransUnion v. Ramirez ruling to support its bid to dismiss a challenge by Apple, Cisco and other tech giants over the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule, which is based on PTAB precedent that lays out when parallel infringement litigation is a reason to deny...

