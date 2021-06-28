Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USPTO Cites TransUnion Ruling To Toss PTAB Reviews Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is trying to use a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling to back its argument that Apple and others can't challenge the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's practice of denying patent reviews because of looming trials in parallel district court litigation.

In a notice filed Friday, Acting USPTO Director Andrew Hirshfeld cited the high court's TransUnion v. Ramirez ruling to support its bid to dismiss a challenge by Apple, Cisco and other tech giants over the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule, which is based on PTAB precedent that lays out when parallel infringement litigation is a reason to deny...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!