J&J Strikes $230M Opioid Deal With NY AG, Exits Trial

Law360 (June 26, 2021, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson said Saturday that it had reached a $230 million deal with New York state and two Long Island counties to end their claims that the company's opioid marketing stoked the addiction epidemic, exiting the nation's first jury trial over the crisis, which will start Tuesday. The deal also includes J&J's agreement to end its national sales of opioids, according to a separate announcement by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The deal was negotiated in coordination with a larger global settlement where talks are still ongoing among additional parties, James said in a statement. "The opioid epidemic has...

