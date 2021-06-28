Takeda Hit With Antitrust Suit Over IBS Drug Amitiza

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical broke antitrust law when it cut a pay-for-delay deal with Par Pharmaceuticals to keep a generic version of Takeda's anti-constipation drug Amitiza off the market for more than six years, according to a proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court. The deal not only kept Par's generic out of customer's hands — it also effectively blocked any other generic versions of the medication from coming to market, because Par had already been awarded a window of regulatory exclusivity, direct purchasers FWK Holdings and Meijer Inc. told the court Friday. "And, as a result of delayed generic competition ... purchasers...

