WTO Dispute Roundup: US-EU Aircraft Fight Grounded

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest glimpse into the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body, the U.S. and European Union put away their swords on aircraft subsidies, while Canada and China ready a long fight over safety restrictions on imported canola seed. Clearer Skies Ahead in Aircraft Brawl Monday's DSB meeting saw the U.S. and EU formally notify the other WTO members of their truce in a dispute over subsidies to their respective aircraft giants that had gnarled Geneva's legal system for nearly 17 years. The U.S. and EU were each rebuked for providing illegal subsidies to Boeing and Airbus, respectively, thought Brussels was...

