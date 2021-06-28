Wachtell, Cravath Lead Ventas' $2.3B Senior Living REIT Buy

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Health care-focused real estate investment trust Ventas said Monday it plans to buy New York City-based senior housing investment trust New Senior Investment Group Inc. through a $2.3 billion deal, including debt, steered by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP. Ventas will take on $1.5 billion of New Senior's debt as part of the deal, the companies said. New Senior shareholders will get north of one-tenth of one Ventas share per New Senior common share, translating to $9.10. The price represents a 31% premium over New Senior's 30-day stock price average, according to Monday's statement....

