High Court Snubs Supermodel's Fight Against Seacrest Co.

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will pass on hearing an argument from supermodel Janice Dickinson claiming that Ryan Seacrest Enterprises and NBCUniversal Inc. don't deserve First Amendment protections for using her image in an episode of the Bravo reality show "Shahs of Sunset," where she alleges she was falsely made to look like a prima donna. The justices rejected Dickinson's petition without comment in their latest order list, a little over a month after it was lodged in late May. Dickinson, who claims to be one of the world's first supermodels, sued both Seacrest's company and NBC, in 2018...

