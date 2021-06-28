Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Won't Touch Ruling On Standard Essential Patents

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied TCL Communication's bid to review a Federal Circuit ruling that found judges don't get to decide whether patent claims are essential to an industry standard during claim construction, unmoved by the Chinese smartphone maker's argument that it went against the precedent that established Markman hearings.

The justices turned down TCL's certiorari petition in their latest order list and, as they do on most petitions, without comment. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer was fighting a Delaware jury's finding that TCL infringed two patents on mobile phones and tablets owned by Godo Kaisha IP Bridge 1, a...

