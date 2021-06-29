Morgan Lewis Nabs Former Orrick Employment Atty in NoCal

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has hired an employment attorney from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP for its San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices, the firm said Monday. Michael Weil, who was at Orrick for more than 18 years, joined Morgan Lewis as a partner in its employment practice. Weil has experience handling class actions, cases involving high-stakes trade secrets and restrictive covenant disputes. Weil told Law360 that he has worked with several Morgan Lewis attorneys over the years on various labor and employment matters and said he has "always been struck by how collaborative they work together as part of...

