Insurer Doesn't Owe Firm Fees In Loan Suit, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida law firm and two of its shareholders are not entitled to over $1 million in fees and lost revenues they said Nautilus Insurance Co. owed them for the defense of a $14 million loan dispute, a panel of Eleventh Circuit judges found Monday. The three-judge panel said Kluger Kaplan Silverman Katzen & Levine PL and shareholders Abbey Kaplan and Steve Silverman were barred from asserting claims for damages because they already litigated those claims in arbitration proceedings. The panel added that the law firm and the attorneys failed to show that they lost profits from investments they could have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS