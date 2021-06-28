FedEx Investor Suit Over $35M Smuggling Fine Is Axed In Del.

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court on Monday tossed a FedEx stockholder derivative lawsuit accusing the company's board of dragging its feet in addressing a cigarette smuggling scheme in New York that cost it more than $35 million in penalties, finding that the "conclusory allegations" are a flawed attempt at second-guessing the board's decisions. In a 39-page opinion, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said the lead plaintiff, stockholder Deborah Pettry, failed to justify why she didn't make a litigation demand on the board, or that such a demand would be futile, and she failed to allege that the board knew of "red flags"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS