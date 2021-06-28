Judge Finds Racial Problems In SDNY Grand Jury Process

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday found potential racial bias in the grand jury selection process in parts of the Southern District of New York, holding that the government failed to disprove a discriminatory purpose in deciding to pursue an indictment in the suburbs as opposed to Manhattan. In a case involving a felon indicted by a grand jury in White Plains on a gun-related charge, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres found the defendant had produced "clear statistical evidence" that the grand jury was selected from a pool that underrepresented Black and Latino jurors and that the jury selection process was susceptible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS