Atty Must Arbitrate Claim He Was Fired For Having Kids

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A lawyer will have to arbitrate claims that a Maine-based firm fired him because he wanted to spend time with his newborn children, a Massachusetts federal judge said Friday in affirming a prior ruling. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns in May dismissed Bryan O'Brien's suit against Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios Chtd., finding the offer letter O'Brien received from the firm contains an arbitration provision covering employment-related disputes. In a brief docket order entered Friday, Judge Stearns said O'Brien's bid to restart the suit in federal court would also be denied, disagreeing with his claim that the firm misrepresented or...

