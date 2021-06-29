Google Says Mobile App Privacy Claims 'Underdeveloped'

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Google has, for the second time, asked a California federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action that accuses it of secretly tracking user browsing activity via third-party mobile apps, repeating the judge's assessment that certain allegations are "woefully underdeveloped." A group of mobile app users led by Anibal Rodriguez and JulieAnna Muniz sued Google for secretly tracking them despite having "web & app activity" tracking turned off and not having Google-branded devices or apps. Google wrote in its Friday request to dismiss the suit that the users fail to state claims for multiple allegations, arguing that the privacy policy Google...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS