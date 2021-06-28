Microsoft Says SolarWinds Hackers Breached 3 Clients

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- State-backed Russian spies behind a cyberattack on SolarWinds that led to breaches at U.S. federal agencies have recently compromised at least three Microsoft software users after gaining access to a Microsoft customer support agent's account, the tech giant says. In a blog post late Friday, Microsoft said a group it calls Nobelium has launched "highly targeted attacks" on Microsoft customers in the government, information technology and financial services sector, as part of a "broader" spying campaign. U.S. authorities have linked the same espionage group to the Russian government and accused it of hacking SolarWinds, a contractor that provides information management software...

