Tour Bus Co. Can't Dodge Brain Injury Suit Due To Filing Delay

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has ruled a Canadian charter bus company can't escape a lawsuit from a Seattle man who claims he suffered a traumatic brain injury after being hit by one of its vehicles even though the company says the statute of limitations expired. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour on Monday rejected International Stage Lines Inc.'s motion to dismiss a complaint from Raynard D. Gross, who claims one of the company's buses struck him, causing "debilitating injuries" that "relegated him to a lifetime of nursing." His ruling upheld U.S. Magistrate Judge David W. Christel's decision to accept Gross' lawsuit...

