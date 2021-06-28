Ill. Jury Awards $3.35M Verdict In Brain Damage Med Mal Case

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A DuPage County jury has handed down a $3.35 million verdict against an Illinois neurologist in a medical malpractice case brought by a former patient who said she suffered permanent brain damage from an undiagnosed brain tumor. Following a two-week trial before DuPage Circuit Court Judge David E. Schwartz, the jury on Thursday found Dr. Li Zhang liable for failing to diagnose Dijana Ris' brain tumor while she treated her for migraines for years. Her initial testing and care began at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downer's Grove, Illinois, also named in the lawsuit, and the jury found that Zhang was...

