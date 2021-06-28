Fla. Defends Social Media Law, Likens Platforms To Utilities

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Florida's attorneys on Monday defended a new law prohibiting social media companies from blocking political candidates, likening social media platforms to public utilities that Floridians rely upon to voice opinions and that can be regulated by the state. In a Zoom hearing before U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle on a preliminary injunction request, attorneys for the state pointed to the Florida Legislature's findings that social media sites are the "new town square" and should not be allowed to censor political candidates' speech. "Where social media are now exceeds where newspapers probably ever were," Blaine Winship of the Florida attorney general's office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS