Omaha Strip Club Lawyer Faces New Sanction Demands

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A lawyer representing an Omaha strip club in a labor dispute faces another round of demands for disqualification and sanctions over his alleged threatening behavior and defiance of the court. In a motion filed in Nebraska federal court Monday, attorneys representing a proposed class of exotic dancers in a wage-and-hour suit against Club Omaha urged the court to dismiss and discipline the club's lawyer for his "troubling pattern" of "lashing out with threats, escalation and intimidation." Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon warned Evan Spencer back in April, noting the court was "troubled" by his behavior as well as that...

