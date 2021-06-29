Jaguar Offers Warranty, Payments In Timing Chain Deal

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of car owners and Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC have reached an agreement to end claims that the vehicles have defective timing chain assemblies, with Jaguar offering warranty extensions and reimbursements for repairs to the affected vehicles. In a motion for preliminary approval filed Monday, the proposed class — led by named plaintiffs Robert Schmidt, Russell Adams and Jason Taylor — urged the New Jersey federal court to approve the deal, calling it a reasonable compromise that avoids the risks and costs of litigation for the parties. Under the deal, which affects 2012-2014 model Land Rover LR4...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS