Real Estate Rumors: Seagis, Peninsula Land, Adam Demark

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Seagis Property Group has picked up a Dania Beach, Florida, industrial complex for $24.59 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 142,039 square feet across three buildings at 3400, 3402 and 3406 S.W. 26th Terrace, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investors Sherrie Cohen Marbin and Howard Cohen, according to the report. Peninsula Land & Capital has purchased eight buildings in the San Francisco Bay Area for slightly more than $165 million, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The company bought a 585,478-square-foot portfolio of seven buildings from DRA Advisors...

