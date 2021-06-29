DOJ Says US Courts Can't Order Arbitral Discovery Abroad

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that federal courts cannot order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad, arguing in an amicus brief that to hold otherwise would create "significant tension" with federal law limiting discovery in arbitration. The Department of Justice told the high court on Monday that Congress never intended for an underlying U.S. statute, Section 1782 of the U.S. Code, to extend to private commercial arbitration, even when it amended the statutory text in 1964 to clarify that it could be used in proceedings involving "a foreign or international tribunal." Through that amendment, Congress...

