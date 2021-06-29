Justices Narrow Bar On Patent Attacks By Inventors

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 10:23 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Tuesday to completely eliminate a doctrine that bars inventors from challenging their own patents, but imposed new restrictions on when it can be invoked, holding that the Federal Circuit has applied the rule too broadly. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed new restrictions on when a doctrine that bars inventors from challenging their own patents can be invoked. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via AP Images) In a 5-4 decision authored by Justice Elena Kagan, the high court ruled that while there are good reasons in some cases to prohibit inventors from arguing that patents they have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS