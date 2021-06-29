Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFPB, Ga. Settle With Firm In Debt Relief Services Case

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Maryland company accused of raking in millions in upfront fees while failing to deliver on its promises to help consumers eliminate credit-card debt has been fined and banned from offering debt relief services as part of a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and state of Georgia.

In a consent judgment approved Tuesday in Atlanta federal court, the CFPB and Georgia secured terms that require Towson, Maryland.-based Burlington Financial Group LLC and several top officers to pay civil penalties totaling $150,001 and permanently bar them from providing debt relief, credit repair or financial advisory services.

The judgment also includes...

