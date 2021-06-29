Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bankrupt Purdue Pitches $5.39M Exec Payment Plan

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma asked a New York bankruptcy court Monday to approve the OxyContin drugmaker's 2021 employee incentive and retention plans, which propose to pay its top five executives up to $5.39 million this year, with its general counsel receiving a seven-figure pay package.

In a 46-page motion, the drugmaker asked the bankruptcy judge to approve a 2021 compensation payment plan under which Purdue CEO Craig Landau would receive up to $2.19 million, Chief Financial Officer Edward Mahony would earn up to $755,900 and General Counsel Marc Kesselman would get up to $1.76 million for their work this year.

Meanwhile, Chief Technical Operations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!