2nd Circ. Refuses To Revive HSBC, JPMorgan Swipe Fee Row

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday declined to resurrect a long-running dispute over so-called "interchange fees" charged by several major banks, including HSBC and JPMorgan Chase, ruling that the Mastercard and Visa Inc. cardholders didn't themselves pay the fees and, therefore, don't have standing to challenge them in court. In an unpublished decision, the three-judge panel shot down the appeal from a group of cardholders, who'd alleged that HSBC Finance Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America NA and Capital One Financial Corp. conspired to fix the fees. The cardholders had asked the appellate court to reverse a lower court's refusal...

