Oracle Urges Justices To Take Up $10B JEDI Protest

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Oracle America Inc. urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its challenge against the Pentagon's $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract, arguing Tuesday that a lower court made serious errors when it kept the award intact. Amazon Web Services Inc. had argued that the dispute over the Joint Enterprise Defense Initiative deal was too fact-intensive to have much precedential value. But Oracle countered that it wasn't asking the high court to decide any fact-bound issue, but whether the Federal Circuit had made serious legal errors when it found no reversible errors in the procurement. According to Oracle, the appeals court had broken...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS