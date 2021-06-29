2nd Circ. Overturns Amazon Arbitration Clause Ruling

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday ruled that a New York district court erroneously tossed a Brooklyn-based cellphone charger retailer's lawsuit in light of an Amazon Business Solutions Agreements arbitration clause, saying the trial court lacks jurisdiction in the case to rule on the merits. However, the appellate court in a six-page summary order agreed with the trial court's other reasons — lack of personal jurisdiction and improper venue — to dismiss The One Technologies LLC's amended complaint. The order explained that the appellate court struck down the alternative dismissal holding concerning the challenged arbitration clause because the district court did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS