Exchanges Didn't Contest SEC Orders In Time, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A group of stock exchanges seeking a review of orders issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission were "attempting to evade the obvious" by arguing that their challenge to the amendments weren't too late, D.C.'s federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. In an opinion authored by Senior Circuit Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson, a three-judge panel found that the exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, requested the review five days past the relevant deadline. "Attempting to evade the obvious, [the exchanges] argue that the challenged orders are not in fact orders but rather rules, which are subject to a different filing...

