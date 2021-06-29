House Budget Trims ICE Funding, Ends Local Deputy Program

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The House Appropriations Commission has released its homeland security budget for 2022, and it slashes U.S. Customs and Border Protection spending by $927 million, shaves ICE's budget down a hair and cuts a controversial program that allowed local law enforcement to be deputized as immigration officials. Overall, the bill spends about $934 million more on homeland security than Congress allotted in 2021, but where exactly those funds are going reflects the Biden administration's shifting priorities — for example, rescinding $2 billion that was allotted last year for border wall construction but wasn't used — although the president didn't manage to get...

