Tech Giants Say TransUnion Ruling Backs PTAB Review Fight

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Apple and other tech giants have hit back at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's argument that a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling supports dismissing the companies' challenge of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's practice of denying patent reviews based on parallel district court litigation, saying that the ruling actually favors them. In a response brief filed on Monday, Apple, Cisco and other companies said the high court's TransUnion v. Ramirez ruling doesn't support the USPTO's bid to dismiss their lawsuit over the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule, which is based on PTAB precedent that lays out when parallel infringement litigation is...

