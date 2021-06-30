NJ Lawmakers Approve Corp. Tax Break Change Bill

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- New Jersey senators Wednesday passed a cleanup bill making various changes to the state's corporate tax break programs that include relaxing worker-location standards, sending the measure to Gov. Phil Murphy for consideration. The state Senate replaced S.B. 3993 with its companion, A.B. 5939, and passed the measure unanimously by a 38-0 vote. The bill would make various changes to the state's economic development programs and was sent to Murphy, a Democrat, for consideration. The state Assembly passed the measure last week by a 65-9 vote. The bills, sponsored by Assembly Member Eliana Pintor Marin, D-Newark, and Sen. Teresa Ruiz, D-Newark, would make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS