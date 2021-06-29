Trader Joe's Gets Vanilla Labeling Suit Sent To California

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday sent a proposed class action accusing Trader Joe's of mislabeling its vanilla almond granola cereal to California, agreeing with the grocery chain that the claims belong alongside another suit targeting a similar Trader Joe's cereal. U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman granted Trader Joe's Co.'s motion to transfer the suit to the Northern District of California after finding the allegations have stronger ties to the Golden State than the Prairie State. Judge Coleman found that it made the most sense to send the suit west since Trader Joe's is headquartered in California and relevant witnesses...

