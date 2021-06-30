Feds, Trailing Spouses Fight Over End To Visa Delay Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The government and a cohort of 178 spouses who followed their partners to the U.S. each called on a federal judge to decide whether authorities unreasonably delayed their work permits in a pair of crisscrossing motions for summary judgment this week. The spouses, who are eligible for H-4 and L-2 visas based on their partners' status as H-1B specialty workers or executives transferred to the U.S., claim that the government has dragged its feet in reviewing their applications for visa extensions and work authorizations, violating statutory and regulatory processing timelines and causing them and their families hardship. In the Monday filings...

