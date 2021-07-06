Ex-McKool Smith IP Head Moves To Alston & Bird

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 12:32 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird hired the former head of McKool Smith LLP's intellectual property practice for its Dallas office, a trial and IP veteran who most recently represented Ericsson in its high-profile international patent war with Samsung. Ted Stevenson will be heading to Alston & Bird LLP after an almost two-decade career at McKool, his new firm announced last week. Stevenson had been a principle and central figure on McKool's trial-focused IP team, a litigation-focused practice often brought in by patent asserters when a trial is likely in the firm's home state, the patent hotbed of Texas. "I don't think the nature...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS