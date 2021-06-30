Canada Goose Must Face Consumer Suit Over 'Cruel' Fur

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Canada Goose must face a proposed class action for allegedly misleading consumers about its "cruel" coyote fur sourcing in an attempt to pander to ethical buyers. In a 29-page order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said George Lee made a plausible argument that Canada Goose's public vow of commitment to "ethical, responsible and sustainable sourcing" is misleading to consumers — and that his allegations "support the reasonable inference that Canada Goose obtains fur from trappers whose methods are inhumane, despite its outward commitment to 'ethical' fur sourcing." The court ruled that Canada Goose's statements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS