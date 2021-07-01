Mortgage Lender Rocket Hit With Investor Action In Mich.

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Online mortgage lender Rocket Companies Inc. has been hit with a proposed class action in Detroit federal court accusing the company of misleading investors about a key metric of the company's financial performance on the heels of its August 2020 initial public offering. In a complaint filed Tuesday, investor Zoya Qaiyum accused the company of failing to disclose that a range of factors had impacted the company's so-called gain on sale margins, which Qaiyum said investors use to measure Rocket's profitability. Qaiyum claims that in May, when the company announced that that metric had a 239 basis point decline year-over-year, trading...

