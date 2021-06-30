Can A Business Be Sued Under The TCPA For A Single Text?

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- To the Telephone Consumer Protection Act defense bar — buckle up. To businesses trying to grab their customers' attention, think twice before you send that text message. On May 26, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit held that receipt of a single telemarketing text message confers Article III standing to sue under the TCPA.[1] In its decision, the court specifically rejected the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit's 2019 landmark decision in Salcedo v. Hanna,[2] and teed up a circuit split that the U.S. Supreme Court may be called on to resolve. In Cranor v. 5...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS