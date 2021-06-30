Ohio Justices Say VW Can't Evade Emissions Tampering Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Buckeye State can sue Volkswagen AG for state anti-tampering law violations related to its 2015 "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal, finding that federal law governing new vehicle emissions doesn't bar Ohio's claims. In a blow to Volkswagen, Ohio's justices ruled 6-1 that the federal Clean Air Act does not preempt state and local regulations of design changes and software updates to emissions control systems in vehicles after they're sold to consumers. The Clean Air Act expressly preempts only state and local laws regulating or setting vehicle emissions standards for "new motor vehicles" and "new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS