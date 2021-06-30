Calif. Man Indicted In $12M Swiss Annuity Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Santa Barbara man has been charged with stealing more than $12 million in a Ponzi scheme from elderly investors who thought they were purchasing annuities in Swiss insurance companies, according to an indictment handed up in California federal court. Darrell Arnold Aviss used the money to fund a high-rolling lifestyle that included vacations to Monaco, luxury car payments and tickets to a U2 concert and after-party, Tuesday's indictment said. Federal prosecutors accused Aviss of running a Ponzi scheme for at least eight years in which he promised high-paying annuities with 5% to 7% interest rates. However, the money Aviss received...

