Insurers Seek Out Of Covering Gas Station Co.'s BIPA Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Two insurers told an Illinois federal court that they don't owe a gas station operator coverage for a putative class action brought by a woman accusing the operator of collecting her fingerprints in violation of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. AMCO Insurance Co.and Depositors Insurance Co. said Tuesday that their policies with Chronister Oil Co. contained multiple exclusions that barred coverage for the class action. They added that the policies also preclude coverage because the underlying suit didn't allege bodily injury. The suit is one of the latest to pit insurers against policyholders over claimed violations of the Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA, which...

