Dallas Paper Sues 'SEO Queen' Over Copycat Sites

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Dallas Morning News is going after a Wisconsin woman who it says steals its articles and web traffic in an illegal scheme she openly describes on her YouTube channel. According to the complaint filed in Texas federal court, marketing "black hatter" Holly Starks regularly circumvents the Dallas Morning News' paywall and infringes its copyrights by duplicating its articles on dummy websites, in "willful" violation of federal copyright laws. In addition to text, the newsroom said, Starks lifts copyrighted photographs, logos, videos, trademarks and source code — and adding insult to injury, she publicly boasts about circumventing the company's takedown requests...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS