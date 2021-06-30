Kirkland, White & Case Lead $1.2B Celanese-ExxonMobil Deal

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 11:23 AM EDT) -- Industrial chemical company Celanese Corp., represented by Kirkland, will pay $1.15 billion to acquire White & Case-advised Exxon Mobil Corp.'s Santoprene TPV elastomers business, which makes specialty products including rubbers used in the automotive, consumer and construction sectors, the companies said Wednesday. The transaction sees ExxonMobil Chemical Co. selling the Santoprene TPV elastomers unit to Celanese, boosting the buyer's portfolio through the addition of a business that develops products like Butyl and Vistalon rubbers, according to a statement. The deal includes two manufacturing facilities in Pensacola, Florida, and Newport, Wales, along with intellectual property and other commercial assets. Additionally, all the...

