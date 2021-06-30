Belgian Security Co. Indicted Over Alleged Bid-Rigging

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a Belgian security firm, its former CEO and the former CEO of a rival over their alleged roles in a bid-rigging conspiracy affecting security services, including a U.S. Department of Defense contract. Seris Security NV, its former CEO Danny Vandormael and former director of guarding and monitoring Peter Verpoort were indicted by a Washington, D.C., grand jury over allegations that they were part of a conspiracy among several firms to allocate defense-related security services contracts among themselves throughout Belgium, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. "We are committed to prosecuting procurement collusion that victimizes...

