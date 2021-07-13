No Sanctions For Carnival Over Witness Delays In Death Suit

Law360, Miami (July 13, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge declined Tuesday to sanction Carnival Corp. for twice failing to produce the ship doctor who treated a man who died of a heart attack on board one of its cruise ships, finding no sanctionable conduct on the part of the company or its attorneys over the failed depositions. In a hearing over the telephone, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Becerra denied a motion by the family of Jeffrey Scott Eisenman, who died aboard the Carnival Sunshine in December 2018, to sanction the cruise line for two planned depositions by Dr. Alex Arockiasami that were canceled at the last...

