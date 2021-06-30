Ga. Call Center Sues Ex-Partner Atty Over Yanked Website

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based call center company said in a new lawsuit a former business partner who is an Arkansas attorney has pulled the company's website offline and threatened to do so again unless the other investors pay him. Intake Direct LLC is asking a Georgia federal judge to issue an injunction against Anthony Johnson of the Johnson Firm in Little Rock, Arkansas, that would bar him from taking down the site, intakedirect.com, in the future. The company also wants a judge to declare that Johnson is not an owner or manager of Intake Direct LLC, and is seeking unspecified damages of more...

