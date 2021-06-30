Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Call Center Sues Ex-Partner Atty Over Yanked Website

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based call center company said in a new lawsuit a former business partner who is an Arkansas attorney has pulled the company's website offline and threatened to do so again unless the other investors pay him.

Intake Direct LLC is asking a Georgia federal judge to issue an injunction against Anthony Johnson of the Johnson Firm in Little Rock, Arkansas, that would bar him from taking down the site, intakedirect.com, in the future.

The company also wants a judge to declare that Johnson is not an owner or manager of Intake Direct LLC, and is seeking unspecified damages of more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!