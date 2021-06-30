Navy Will Upgrade Pearl Harbor Wastewater Plant In EPA Deal

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy has agreed to make significant upgrades to a Pearl Harbor wastewater treatment plant after it was discovered the facility has allowed excessive levels of pollutants such as zinc, oil and grease to get into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced. In a statement announcing a Federal Facility Compliance Agreement reached with the Navy on Tuesday, the EPA said that in addition to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Wastewater Treatment Plant exceeding its discharge limits under the Clean Water Act for cadmium, zinc, oil and grease, pH, and total effluent toxicity, the facility has been cited...

