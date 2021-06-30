VoIP-Pal Decries Patent Eligibility 'Chaos' To Supreme Court

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- VoIP-Pal is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to step in after the Federal Circuit let its call-routing patents be invalidated, warning that patent eligibility under Section 101 is being mixed up with other patenting requirements and causing "legal chaos." In a petition docketed Tuesday, VoIP-Pal.com Inc. said the Federal Circuit allowed its patents to be invalidated for not describing how to achieve the claimed invention, but using the part of the Patent Act that describes what type of inventions are patent eligible. This conflation of Sections 101 and 112 is part of a broader pattern of expanding patent eligibility under Section...

