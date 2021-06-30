Amazon Says Lina Khan Can't Fairly Regulate It At FTC

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan made a name for herself in antitrust circles by calling for enforcement actions against Amazon, but if the online retail company has its way, her pre-FTC advocacy will obligate her to recuse herself from matters involving the company. Amazon.com Inc. petitioned the FTC on Wednesday to call for Khan's recusal in any matter involving it, potentially including a review of Amazon's proposed purchase of MGM Studios. It argued that her past statements as an antitrust enforcement advocate with the Open Markets Institute, her leading role in a House antitrust subcommittee report assailing the retail giant,...

