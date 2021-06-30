Keystone Developer Says Nixed Pipeline Should End Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- TC Energy Corp. asked a Montana federal court Wednesday to end a challenge by activists looking to block construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, saying the case is over after the company abandoned the project following President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the project's presidential permit. The controversial pipeline has been the subject of years of litigation and political sparring, but that fight is now over, TC Energy said in a motion to dismiss that says the dispute is moot. The president yanked the cross-border permit for the pipeline and then TC Energy suspended work. Earlier in June, the company said...

